Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 24,897 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the December 15th total of 42,781 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.8 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS SECCF remained flat at $3.54 on Friday. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19.

Serco Group plc is a UK-based provider of public services and infrastructure management solutions, serving governments and private sector organizations around the world. The company offers end-to-end delivery of mission-critical services, combining operational expertise with technology and consultancy capabilities to support defense, security, transport, health, and citizen services.

In the defense and security sector, Serco delivers training, simulation, and logistics support to armed forces and intelligence agencies.

