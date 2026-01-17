Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 138,602 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 677,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,602 shares during the period. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet makes up about 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $86,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 993.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 446,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,929,000 after buying an additional 133,537 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 183,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after acquiring an additional 19,837 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $44,069.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,211.28. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $223,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,898 shares in the company, valued at $364,423.50. This represents a 37.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,171 shares of company stock valued at $270,473. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Truist Financial set a $142.00 target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $140.00 target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.14.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $116.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $94.88 and a one year high of $141.74.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $613.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.63 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.81%.The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.810-3.870 EPS. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

