Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Purchased by MRWM Advisors LLC

MRWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 290.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,331 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.6% of MRWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MRWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,816,825,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 413.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,393,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,553,645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030,441 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $904,542,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 46.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,836,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,833,261,000 after buying an additional 12,904,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6,778.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,810,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,479,000 after buying an additional 6,711,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $75.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.57.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $4,389,456.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 179,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,082,167.40. The trade was a 23.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 16,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $1,248,072.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 157,218 shares in the company, valued at $12,149,807.04. This trade represents a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock worth $81,397,635. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. CICC Research raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, President Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.