Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Desjardins set a C$64.00 price target on Alamos Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.00.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

TSE:AGI opened at C$54.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.05. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$27.51 and a 1-year high of C$60.86.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$643.72 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 7.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 1.4774775 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.