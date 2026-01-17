Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Desjardins set a C$64.00 price target on Alamos Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.00.
Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$643.72 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 7.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 1.4774775 EPS for the current year.
Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development.
