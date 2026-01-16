Short Interest in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRT) Drops By 39.2%

T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,680 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the December 15th total of 19,218 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,743 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,743 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

T. Rowe Price Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.93. 16,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.13. T. Rowe Price Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $46.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGRT. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $212,000. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $243,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (TGRT) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TGRT is an actively managed fund that invests in US large-cap companies believed to have strong growth potential

