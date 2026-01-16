Autonolas (OLAS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.30 Million

Autonolas (OLAS) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, Autonolas has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Autonolas token can now be bought for about $0.0799 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonolas has a total market cap of $18.30 million and $273.68 thousand worth of Autonolas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Autonolas alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95,244.08 or 0.99733498 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Autonolas Token Profile

Autonolas was first traded on June 29th, 2022. Autonolas’ total supply is 472,474,788 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,108,910 tokens. Autonolas’ official Twitter account is @autonolas. The official message board for Autonolas is olas.network/blog. The official website for Autonolas is www.olas.network.

Autonolas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Autonolas (OLAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Autonolas has a current supply of 472,474,787.70505515 with 229,108,910.66948842 in circulation. The last known price of Autonolas is 0.0805975 USD and is down -4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $276,277.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.olas.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonolas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonolas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonolas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonolas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.