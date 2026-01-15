First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 680 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the December 15th total of 2,477 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,545 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,545 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:FMNY traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 14,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,665. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41. First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $26.98.
First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF
About First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF
The First Trust New York High Income Municipal ETF (FMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets fixed income of any duration and credit quality. Issues selected provide interest income that is exempt from federal, New York State and City taxes. FMNY was launched on May 12, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- Market Panic: Trump Just Dropped a Bomb on Your Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.