Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,257,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $60,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Securities set a $63.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Argus set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.
- Positive Sentiment: Announced collaborations with technology partners to deliver AI?powered in?store retail solutions, highlighting new go?to?market use cases that could diversify revenue beyond data?center servers. Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Announces Collaboration with Technology Partners
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting valuation support from AI expansion and a new credit facility — signals that the company has financing and growth narratives that could underwrite future investment in AI capacity. A Look At Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Valuation As AI Expansion And New Credit Facility Support Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Some bullish analysts and modelers still view SMCI as a top AI infrastructure play and project upside over a multi?year horizon, supporting a portion of long?term investor interest. Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast (Jan 2026)
- Neutral Sentiment: Feature pieces (Forbes) lay out the tradeoffs: SMCI is a major AI beneficiary but faces pronounced volatility — useful context for investors weighing risk vs. reward rather than immediate catalysts. What To Expect From SMCI Stock In 2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Market?watch pieces summarizing today’s moves help explain price action but add little new fundamental news — useful for short?term traders monitoring volume and momentum. What’s Going On With Super Micro Computer Stock Today?
- Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a “sell” rating and $26 price target, citing margin pressure and saying downside momentum may continue — the most direct, high?profile catalyst for today’s sell?off. Goldman Sachs explains why SMCI stock price nightmare isn’t over yet
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and margin worries reported across outlets (Yahoo Finance, The Motley Fool) are amplifying selling pressure as investors re?price future profitability after recent revenue and margin misses. Super Micro Stock Is Sliding. Wall Street Is Worried About Margins
- Negative Sentiment: Recent trading sessions show outsized declines and underperformance versus peers following the downgrade wave, which can feed momentum selling and increase near?term volatility. Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $66.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30.
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.
Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.
