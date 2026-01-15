Zillow Group, Inc. $Z Stock Position Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 837,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,953 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $64,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $828,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Zillow Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 74,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Zillow Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.07. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $93.88.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.28 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

In other Zillow Group news, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 10,855 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $759,741.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,428,492.88. The trade was a 7.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $276,870.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 140,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,003,454.72. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,511 shares of company stock worth $4,766,357. 25.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company’s platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company’s automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

