Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AFN has been the topic of several other reports. Cibc Captl Mkts downgraded Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. ATB Capital set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$58.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cormark set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$38.25.

Ag Growth International Stock Up 1.5%

AFN stock opened at C$27.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$524.77 million, a P/E ratio of -58.13, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.41. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$17.93 and a one year high of C$44.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.13.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 1.71%.The company had revenue of C$389.43 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 6.5761006 EPS for the current year.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc manufactures portable and stationary grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment, including augers, belt conveyors, grain storage bins, grain handling accessories, grain aeration equipment, and grain drying systems. The company operates mainly in Portable handling, permanent handling, storage and conditioning, livestock, and manufacturing sectors. Some of its brands are batco, wheatheart, westfield, storm, rem, hi roller, union iron, hsi, tramco, ptm, vis, nuvision, twister, grain guard, airlanco, westeel, frame, and entringer.

