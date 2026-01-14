Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Trading Up 39.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) shot up 39.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 1,996,280 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 683,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Northern Graphite Stock Up 39.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09.

Northern Graphite Company Profile

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec. It also has an option to earn up to an 80% interest in the South Okak nickel-copper-cobalt project located southeast of Voisey's Bay, Labrador.

