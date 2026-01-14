49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Shares Up 50% – What’s Next?

49 North Resources Inc. (CVE:FNR – Get Free Report) was up 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 152,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 49,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

49 North Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.

About 49 North Resources

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe. It focuses on resource issuers with exploration programs in Saskatchewan. The firm also seeks to co-invest. 49 North Resources Inc was founded in 2005 and is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

