Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) in the last few weeks:

1/14/2026 – Novo Nordisk A/S had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

1/9/2026 – Novo Nordisk A/S is now covered by analysts at CICC Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.50 price target on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Novo Nordisk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/29/2025 – Novo Nordisk A/S had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/23/2025 – Novo Nordisk A/S had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

12/22/2025 – Novo Nordisk A/S had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Novo Nordisk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

12/10/2025 – Novo Nordisk A/S had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Novo Nordisk A/S had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Novo Nordisk A/S had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

12/3/2025 – Novo Nordisk A/S had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Novo Nordisk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/1/2025 – Novo Nordisk A/S had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/28/2025 – Novo Nordisk A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Novo Nordisk A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $46.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Novo Nordisk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

11/24/2025 – Novo Nordisk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/24/2025 – Novo Nordisk A/S was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/17/2025 – Novo Nordisk A/S had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Novo Nordisk A/S had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

