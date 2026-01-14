Illumina (ILMN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN):
- 1/7/2026 – Illumina had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.
- 1/7/2026 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $115.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2026 – Illumina had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/5/2026 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $114.00 to $144.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/3/2026 – Illumina was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/31/2025 – Illumina was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/29/2025 – Illumina had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Illumina had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $112.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2025 – Illumina had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/15/2025 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2025 – Illumina had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/4/2025 – Illumina had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/2/2025 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 11/28/2025 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.
Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina
In related news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $43,957.07. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,434,241.83. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.13 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,433.99. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Illumina
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Wall Street Stock picker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- A month before the crash
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.