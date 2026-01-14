Illumina (ILMN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN):

1/7/2026 – Illumina had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

1/7/2026 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $115.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Illumina had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $114.00 to $144.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2026 – Illumina was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/31/2025 – Illumina was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/29/2025 – Illumina had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Illumina had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $112.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – Illumina had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – Illumina had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/4/2025 – Illumina had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/2/2025 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/28/2025 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In related news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $43,957.07. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,434,241.83. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.13 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,433.99. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

