Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Trading Up 20.6% – Here’s Why

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 20.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 53,661,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 79,758,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIDU. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sidus Space in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Sidus Space from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $132.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of -1.64.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Sidus Space had a negative net margin of 655.33% and a negative return on equity of 116.44%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIDU. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sidus Space by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 26,498 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sidus Space during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sidus Space in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sidus Space in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ: SIDU) is an end-to-end space-as-a-service company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm provides mission design, spacecraft manufacturing, ground segment infrastructure and mission operations through a turnkey approach tailored to commercial and government customers. Sidus leverages its integrated supply chain to support client missions from concept development through data delivery.

The company’s product offerings include small satellite buses, flight computers, payload integration services and proprietary ground control software, supplemented by cloud-based data processing and analytics tools.

