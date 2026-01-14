Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $302.47 and last traded at $304.44. Approximately 5,697,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 4,325,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $309.93.

Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $487.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.67.

Adobe Trading Down 1.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.73.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.