Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $614.56 and last traded at $619.55. 71,890,609 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 49,514,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $626.24.

More Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $616.04 and its 200-day moving average is $594.57.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shcp LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Navigoe LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.