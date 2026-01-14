Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $614.56 and last traded at $619.55. 71,890,609 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 49,514,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $626.24.
- Positive Sentiment: Lower/softer inflation readings are supportive for growth-heavy QQQ because they reduce tail risk around aggressive monetary tightening. Core CPI YoY Lowest Since March 2021
- Positive Sentiment: Options-flow indicators are showing bullish signals that could support a bounce in large-cap tech and QQQ if positioning rolls into the next sessions. New Option Indicators Are Signaling Higher Prices
- Positive Sentiment: Early-2026 corporate updates and sector-specific news are delivering positives for several of QQQ’s biggest holdings, which can underpin the ETF’s performance even amid rotation chatter. Good News Emerging for These ETFs’ Big Holdings
- Neutral Sentiment: Daily updates show only small day-to-day moves in QQQ recently — investors are re-pricing risk but not necessarily abandoning the tech exposure wholesale. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 1/14/2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro strategy pieces and Fed-focused outlooks are creating mixed guidance — useful for positioning but not an immediate price driver on their own. January 2026 Trading Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent short-interest reports are noisy and inconclusive (data anomalies), so they aren’t a clear driver of today’s move. (internal short-interest entry)
- Negative Sentiment: Analysis warning of a rotation to value highlights rate uncertainty and high Nasdaq?100 valuations (duration risk). That narrative pressures QQQ because its top holdings are most sensitive to higher/uncertain rates. Tech Wreck or Valuation Reset? Rotating to Value in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Several commentaries flag AI hype and concentration risk among mega-cap tech names — concerns that can trigger sharper pullbacks in QQQ if sentiment sours. The AI Market Bubble Will Pop When… Peter Thiel’s Massive AI Miss
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $616.04 and its 200-day moving average is $594.57.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shcp LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Navigoe LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
