Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $79.27 and last traded at $81.21. 15,213,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 14,803,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Melius raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.70.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.79. The firm has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,864,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.5% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 33,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 21.5% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $1,486,000. Finally, Westbourne Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 442.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.