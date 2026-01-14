Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIEN) Short Interest Update

Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,558 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the December 15th total of 7,428 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,663 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 41,663 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIEN. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Chicago Atlantic BDC in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,756. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.26. Chicago Atlantic BDC has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $12.65.

Chicago Atlantic BDC ( NASDAQ:LIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. Chicago Atlantic BDC had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chicago Atlantic BDC will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Chicago Atlantic BDC’s payout ratio is 172.15%.

Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC). It focuses on providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies that demonstrate strong growth potential. Through its public listing, the company offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of private credit and equity investments aimed at delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns.

The company’s investment strategy centers on structuring customized credit facilities, including senior secured loans, unitranche loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments.

