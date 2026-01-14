Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 53,961 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the December 15th total of 150,452 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 155,722 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 155,722 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Mobile-health Network Solutions Stock Up 0.2%

Mobile-health Network Solutions stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 63,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,044. Mobile-health Network Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobile-health Network Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mobile-health Network Solutions stock. Yorkville Advisors Global LP bought a new position in shares of Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Mobile-health Network Solutions comprises 0.0% of Yorkville Advisors Global LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Yorkville Advisors Global LP owned about 2.98% of Mobile-health Network Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mobile-health Network Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Mobile-health Network Solutions Company Profile

Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website. The company also provides a range of primary healthcare services, including general medical consultations, treatment and management of acute and chronic conditions in adults and children, vaccinations, and health screenings for work permit applications, as well as pre-employment health screening, children's health services, geriatric care services, and minor surgical procedures.

