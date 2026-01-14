Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $324.82 and last traded at $327.0110. 11,057,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 13,387,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $331.21.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 43.72%.The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.9678 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 145.3% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 236,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,648 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.1% in the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherokee Insurance Co purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.