Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $661.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $572.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.35. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $675.65.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.53. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.200-25.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Cowen raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $675.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.24.

Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

