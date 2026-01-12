Alterity Therapeutics Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Down 88.6% in December

Alterity Therapeutics Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 238 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the December 15th total of 2,079 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,904 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,904 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Alterity Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “speculative buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alterity Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alterity Therapeutics by 2,250.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 139,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 133,333 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alterity Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alterity Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHE stock remained flat at $3.52 on Monday. 8,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,683. Alterity Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25.

Alterity Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for neurological and neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s research portfolio centers on small molecules designed to target underlying disease mechanisms, with an emphasis on improving synaptic function and mitigating neuroinflammation.

Among its lead assets is trofinetide (NNZ-2566), a peptide analog derived from insulin-like growth factor 1, which is being investigated for the treatment of Rett syndrome and Fragile X syndrome in ongoing clinical trials.

