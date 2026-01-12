Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 24,114 shares, a growth of 519.7% from the December 15th total of 3,891 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,025 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,025 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 89.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 853.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 221.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $103,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMQ stock remained flat at $23.67 during mid-day trading on Monday. 89,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,226. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.60.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.0517 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.