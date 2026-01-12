Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Rises By 4,640.4%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 30,765 shares, an increase of 4,640.4% from the December 15th total of 649 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,788 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 28,788 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Prada currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

PRDSY traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $10.98. 12,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,552. Prada has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73.

Prada S.p.A. is an Italian luxury fashion house renowned for its high-end leather goods, ready-to-wear collections and accessories. Founded in 1913 by Mario Prada in Milan, the company has built a reputation for craftsmanship and understated elegance. Its product portfolio spans handbags, small leather goods, footwear, eyewear and fragrances, all designed to reflect a blend of traditional techniques and contemporary sensibilities.

The company distributes its products through a network of directly operated boutiques, franchise stores and e-commerce platforms.

