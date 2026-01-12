iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 18,891 shares, a growth of 6,053.4% from the December 15th total of 307 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,226 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,226 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF Trading Up 0.6%

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.84. The stock had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 479. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.57. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $66.84. The stock has a market cap of $304.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Get iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF alerts:

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.0671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (PABD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets excluding the US. The fund utilizes ESG criteria aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement when selecting and weighing securities. PABD was launched on Feb 8, 2022 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.