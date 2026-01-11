Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.59 and traded as low as $27.30. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 805,749 shares changing hands.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 104.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 368,650 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,301,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,876,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,246,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,864,000.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time. The Fund seeks to track the Index by establishing long positions in DX Contracts accordingly. The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

