Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 68,049 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68,049 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 286,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,666,000 after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 751,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,458,000 after buying an additional 91,530 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 642,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,575,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,125,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 629,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,728,000 after buying an additional 59,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.30 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.08 and a 12-month high of $97.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.3127 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

