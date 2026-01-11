Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 24,812 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $87,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 130.0% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, January 5th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.94.

Oracle Stock Up 4.8%

NYSE ORCL opened at $198.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $571.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.40 and a 200-day moving average of $242.09. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,429.56. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,087,420.53. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 126,588 shares of company stock valued at $33,155,596 over the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

