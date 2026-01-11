Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 24,812 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $87,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 130.0% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI reaffirmed an Outperform rating and a $275 price target, citing large multi?year data?center leases (reported as roughly $1.2B/month) and multicloud AI demand — a vote of confidence in Oracle’s backlog-to-revenue path. Evercore ISI Reaffirms Outperform on Oracle (ORCL)
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle reported a Q3 EPS beat ($2.26 vs. $1.64 est.), revenue up ~14% y/y and a record backlog — signals that contract wins and capacity expansion could drive cloud revenue growth later in 2026. Here’s What Lifted Oracle (ORCL) in Q3
- Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat highlights Oracle as a second?half growth play: cloud infrastructure momentum and backlog conversion could reaccelerate revenue later in 2026, supporting a consensus price target well above current levels. 3 Tech Stocks Positioned for the Next Leg of the Bull Market (ORCL)
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle is part of the investor group in the ByteDance/TikTok U.S. JV — a strategic tie that could deliver longer?term commercial or technology opportunities (brand/profile benefit). TikTok picked by FIFA as video content partner at 2026 World Cup
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts maintain a mix of ratings: the street consensus remains mildly positive (Moderate Buy), but price targets vary widely — signaling disagreement on timing of cloud revenue conversion. Oracle Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy”
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader market pieces (e.g., inclusion in lists of tech names for the next bull leg) create thematic interest in ORCL as an AI/cloud infrastructure play rather than a pure software legacy stock. 74% of the $317B Portfolio… (Buffett/2026)
- Negative Sentiment: RBC cut its price target to $195 (from $250) — a nearer-term downgrade that highlights investor impatience around 2026 turning points and valuation risk while Oracle spends heavily on data centers. RBC Lowers Oracle PT to $195
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple analyst pieces flag Oracle’s debt?funded, $50B+ capex plan and negative free cash flow as key risks — if contract rollouts or lease monetization slow, investor confidence could erode. Should You Hold Oracle Despite Debt-Fueled AI Data Center Bet? (Zacks)
- Negative Sentiment: High?profile skeptics (Jim Cramer) have publicly questioned Oracle’s business model and debt load, adding headline risk and fueling short?term volatility. Jim Cramer on Oracle: “I’m Not Really Sure About Their Business Model”
NYSE ORCL opened at $198.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $571.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.40 and a 200-day moving average of $242.09. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.
In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,429.56. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,087,420.53. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 126,588 shares of company stock valued at $33,155,596 over the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
