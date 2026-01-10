NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $20.75. Approximately 14,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 69,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.55 million, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.95.

NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The IQ U.S. Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of developed market companies classified under real estate sectors that are expected to benefit from trends affecting property sectors in the global economy. ROOF was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by IndexIQ.

