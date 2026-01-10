Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ (LON:HANA) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ (LON:HANA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 270 and last traded at GBX 270. 120,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 266,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268.

Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £550.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 259.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 258.46.

Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ (LON:HANA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported GBX 7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 95.67%.

About Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies involved in special situations, with a bias towards small cap companies. The fund also invests through other third party funds. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All Share Index and MSCI All Country World & Frontier Markets Index.

Featured Stories

