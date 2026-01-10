Chesnara (LON:CSN) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 303.50 and last traded at GBX 303.50, with a volume of 521173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 297.

Chesnara Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a market cap of £701.93 million, a P/E ratio of -72.02 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 285.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 279.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 38.06.

About Chesnara

Chesnara (CSN.L) is a European life and pensions consolidator listed on the London Stock Exchange. It administers approximately one million policies and operates as Countrywide Assured in the UK, as The Waard Group and Scildon in the Netherlands, and as Movestic in Sweden.

Following a three-pillar strategy, Chesnara’s primary responsibility is the efficient administration of its customers’ life and savings policies, ensuring good customer outcomes and providing a secure and compliant environment to protect policyholder interests.

