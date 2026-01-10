Chesnara (LON:CSN) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 303.50 and last traded at GBX 303.50, with a volume of 521173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 297.
Chesnara Stock Up 0.2%
The company has a market cap of £701.93 million, a P/E ratio of -72.02 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 285.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 279.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 38.06.
About Chesnara
Following a three-pillar strategy, Chesnara’s primary responsibility is the efficient administration of its customers’ life and savings policies, ensuring good customer outcomes and providing a secure and compliant environment to protect policyholder interests.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chesnara
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Biggest whale in Digital Currency is buying 2 tonnes of gold… per week!
- Market Panic: Trump Just Dropped a Bomb on Your Stocks
- Gold: Now Legal Tender
Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.