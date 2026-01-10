Insider Selling: Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sells $237,300.00 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $237,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 85,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,933,580. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Workday Trading Down 1.2%
Shares of WDAY stock opened at $207.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.22 and a 12-month high of $283.68.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $304.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Workday from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.59.
Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.
The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.
