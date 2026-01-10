Insider Selling: Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sells $237,300.00 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $237,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 85,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,933,580. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $207.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.22 and a 12-month high of $283.68.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 2,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $304.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Workday from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.59.

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

