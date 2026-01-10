Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 6,970 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF $VFQY

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 68,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9%

VFQY stock opened at $158.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $116.51 and a 12-month high of $150.37.

About Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

