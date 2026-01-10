Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF $RFV

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $134.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.78 and a 12 month high of $134.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.48.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.