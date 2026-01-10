KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $8.45 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential $EQR

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $2,351,689,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 725.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,908,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,800,000 after buying an additional 1,677,278 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Equity Residential by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,019,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,204,000 after buying an additional 1,384,580 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $70,581,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 252.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,329,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,731,000 after buying an additional 952,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $60.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average of $63.45. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $782.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 91.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.08.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

