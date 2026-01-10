Lennox International, Inc. $LII Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in Lennox International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lennox International by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In related news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.85, for a total value of $295,110.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,714.85. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LII. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $650.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $730.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lennox International from $545.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.25.

Lennox International Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE LII opened at $530.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $491.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.65. Lennox International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $443.19 and a 12 month high of $689.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $6.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 91.96%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.68 earnings per share. Lennox International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.750-23.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International, Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

