Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Trading 0.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.41 and last traded at $28.38. 9,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 53,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.28.

The stock has a market cap of $252.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF by 42,278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter.

About Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF

The Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of 60 emerging-market companies in consumer-oriented sectors. ECON was launched on Sep 14, 2010 and is managed by Columbia.

