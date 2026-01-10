iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:AXJV) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:AXJV – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.63 and last traded at $33.67. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67.
