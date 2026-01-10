Zedcor (CVE:ZDC) Shares Down 16.3% – What’s Next?

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 16.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.39 and last traded at C$4.78. Approximately 4,273,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 1,402,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.71.

Trending Headlines about Zedcor

Here are the key news stories impacting Zedcor this week:

Get Zedcor alerts:

Positive Sentiment: I can quickly convert your provided articles into an investor-focused summary that names Zedcor Inc. (ZDC), explains why the stock is moving, and assigns clear sentiment to each item. Paste the articles or links and I’ll start.

I can quickly convert your provided articles into an investor-focused summary that names Zedcor Inc. (ZDC), explains why the stock is moving, and assigns clear sentiment to each item. Paste the articles or links and I’ll start. Neutral Sentiment: Preferred inputs: full article text or direct URLs for up to ~6 articles from the last 24–36 hours. If you only provide headlines, I can summarize but the result may miss key details.

Preferred inputs: full article text or direct URLs for up to ~6 articles from the last 24–36 hours. If you only provide headlines, I can summarize but the result may miss key details. Neutral Sentiment: Formatting note: I will return results using <p>, <ul> and <li> tags, label items with “positive”/”neutral”/”negative” CSS classes, and include accessible sentiment text at each item start.

Formatting note: I will return results using <p>, <ul> and <li> tags, label items with “positive”/”neutral”/”negative” CSS classes, and include accessible sentiment text at each item start. Negative Sentiment: If no articles are provided, I can’t determine the news drivers for ZDC’s price movement and will only be able to summarize stock metrics you already shared (market cap, P/E, volumes, moving averages), which may not explain intraday moves.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZDC shares. Ventum Financial set a C$8.70 target price on Zedcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Zedcor from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Desjardins set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Zedcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Zedcor from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.54.

Zedcor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$576.37 million, a P/E ratio of 273.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dean Sylvan Swanberg sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$6,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,400,000 shares in the company, valued at C$100,100,000. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their position. Also, Director Dean Myles Shillington sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.45, for a total transaction of C$12,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 744,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,804,637.25. This represents a 72.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,501,800 shares of company stock worth $28,785,530. 30.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zedcor

(Get Free Report)

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services. It serves customers in the construction, mining, oil and gas, pipeline and facilities, office, commercial, retail, industrial manufacturing, warehouse, and automotive sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zedcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.