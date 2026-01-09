Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 6,229 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,025,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,367,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414,037 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,235,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,663,000 after acquiring an additional 663,730 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,235,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,689 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 38,892,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,386,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,592,000 after buying an additional 239,082 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 30.9%

IEFA stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.69. The company has a market cap of $156.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.