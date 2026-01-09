Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) General Counsel Matthew Cooper Sells 2,000 Shares

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) General Counsel Matthew Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,121,500. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Capital One Financial Stock Performance
Shares of COF stock opened at $255.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $259.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.72.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.
Capital One Financial Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $261.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.25.
Read Our Latest Research Report on COF
Key Capital One Financial News
Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages have raised price targets and reiterated buy opinions, signaling stronger analyst conviction (Goldman Sachs recently lifted its target toward $300 and other firms have moved targets higher), which supports upside. Here’s What Analysts Think About Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $290 and maintained a Buy rating, adding measurable upside from current levels and likely contributing to buying interest. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: Additional positive research notes (Robert W. Baird) and high-profile bullish mentions (Jim Cramer: “It’s not too late to buy”) are amplifying sentiment and driving more retail/trading flows into the stock. Positive Report for Capital One Financial (COF) from Robert W. Baird Jim Cramer on Capital One: “It’s Not Too Late to Buy the Stock”
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage has broadly improved following litigation clarity and strategic updates (Keefe Bruyette, Citi), which underpins higher target revisions and institutional buying. Capital One (COF) Enjoys Multiple Analyst Upgrades Amid Litigation Clarity
- Neutral Sentiment: Options activity has surged, indicating speculative interest and hedging flows; high options volume can amplify intraday moves but does not by itself change fundamentals. Spotlight on Capital One Finl: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparative analyst pieces (e.g., COF vs AXP) highlight valuation and deal rationale (Discover acquisition background) that frame longer-term investor debate but are less likely to move intraday price than fresh ratings or headlines. Capital One vs. AmEx: Which Credit Card Stock Offers Better Upside?
- Negative Sentiment: Insiders have been selling shares in recent days, including a reported $3.36M sale, which can concern investors about insider conviction even if sales are routine or for diversification. Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells $3,362,500.00 in Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sales (~$772.9K) and a disclosed sale by General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper (2,000 shares at ~$250) further add to near-term selling pressure optics. Insider Selling: Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells $772,879.05 in Stock Matthew W. Cooper insider filing
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.
Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capital One Financial
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- First Time Since 2007: All Warnings Active
- How the Rich Retire
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.