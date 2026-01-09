Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) General Counsel Matthew Cooper Sells 2,000 Shares

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) General Counsel Matthew Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,121,500. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $255.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $259.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $261.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

