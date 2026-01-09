Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Receives $29.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMKR

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

AMKR stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.21.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.77%.Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Amkor Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.0835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,186.78. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 123,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,550.64. The trade was a 13.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 91,000 shares of company stock worth $3,615,510 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 303,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 55,156 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $311,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 394,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,737 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 85.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 23,914 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 97,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 40,129 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.