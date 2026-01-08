Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) CEO Sells 16,649 Shares of Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 16,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $499,636.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Bialecki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Klaviyo alerts:

On Tuesday, January 6th, Andrew Bialecki sold 137,504 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $3,975,240.64.

On Monday, December 22nd, Andrew Bialecki sold 100,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $3,297,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Andrew Bialecki sold 100,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $3,040,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Andrew Bialecki sold 138,648 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $4,026,337.92.

On Thursday, December 11th, Andrew Bialecki sold 17,777 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $533,310.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Andrew Bialecki sold 82,223 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $2,476,556.76.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Andrew Bialecki sold 131,362 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $3,864,670.04.

On Thursday, December 4th, Andrew Bialecki sold 952 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $28,560.00.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Andrew Bialecki sold 142,045 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $4,065,327.90.

On Monday, November 24th, Andrew Bialecki sold 144,717 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $4,017,343.92.

Klaviyo Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of KVYO traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.04. 4,229,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678,522. Klaviyo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Klaviyo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.95.

Get Our Latest Report on KVYO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Klaviyo by 1,650.9% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.