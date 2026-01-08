Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,862 and last traded at GBX 2,861.40, with a volume of 1092683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,809.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,875 to GBX 2,849 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,610 target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,850 target price on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Severn Trent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,858.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,773.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,687.54. The company has a market capitalization of £8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.38.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 101 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Severn Trent had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Severn Trent PLC will post 107.3706004 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Helen Miles sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,758, for a total value of £606,760. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

As one of Britain’s largest water companies, we supply fresh, clean drinking water to over nine million people across our region – around two billion litres every day. Once used, we collect, clean, and treat the water before safely returning it to the environment. We are one of only three listed water stocks in the UK, offering a valuable combination of reliable earnings, long-term asset growth, and inflation-linked dividends. The UK’s regulatory model provides a high degree of certainty over five-year periods.

