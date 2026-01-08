Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Iberdrola S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $87.15, with a volume of 81970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.68.

Several research firms recently commented on IBDRY. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. DZ Bank lowered Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Iberdrola from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.26. The company has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Iberdrola S.A. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola, SA is a Spanish multinational electric utility headquartered in Bilbao that develops, produces and supplies electricity and related energy services. The company’s core activities span electricity generation across a diverse mix of assets, transmission and distribution network ownership and operation, and retail supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Iberdrola also offers energy management and digital solutions aimed at improving efficiency and integrating distributed and renewable resources.

Renewable energy is a central focus of Iberdrola’s business strategy, with significant investments in wind (onshore and offshore), hydroelectric and solar power and in the modernization of grids to accommodate increasing shares of intermittent generation.

