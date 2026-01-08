Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $2.45 Million Position in Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 471,675 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 65.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 388,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after purchasing an additional 117,722 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 40,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,535,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Range Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.06.

Range Resources Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Range Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $655.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.13%.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania’s Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company’s technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.