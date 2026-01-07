Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for OR Royalties (OR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for OR Royalties (NYSE: OR):

1/3/2026 – OR Royalties was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/29/2025 – OR Royalties had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – OR Royalties had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/19/2025 – OR Royalties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/15/2025 – OR Royalties had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – OR Royalties had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/7/2025 – OR Royalties had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2025 – OR Royalties had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/28/2025 – OR Royalties was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/25/2025 – OR Royalties had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – OR Royalties had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – OR Royalties had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

OR Royalties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. OR Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Get OR Royalties Inc alerts:

OR Royalties PLC (NYSE: OR) is a closed-ended investment company that specializes in acquiring and managing royalty interests in life science and pharmaceutical products. The company provides capital to biotechnology, specialty pharmaceutical and medical device companies in exchange for a share of future sales revenues. By focusing on royalties secured against marketed products, OR Royalties aims to deliver income and growth potential while minimizing the development and commercialization risks typically associated with direct equity stakes.

The company’s core activities include sourcing royalty transactions, structuring bespoke financing solutions and actively monitoring a diversified portfolio of assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OR Royalties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OR Royalties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.