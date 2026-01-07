Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for OR Royalties (OR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for OR Royalties (NYSE: OR):
- 1/3/2026 – OR Royalties was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 12/29/2025 – OR Royalties had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – OR Royalties had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/19/2025 – OR Royalties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/15/2025 – OR Royalties had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – OR Royalties had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/7/2025 – OR Royalties had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/1/2025 – OR Royalties had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/28/2025 – OR Royalties was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 11/25/2025 – OR Royalties had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/19/2025 – OR Royalties had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/13/2025 – OR Royalties had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
OR Royalties Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. OR Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.
The company’s core activities include sourcing royalty transactions, structuring bespoke financing solutions and actively monitoring a diversified portfolio of assets.
