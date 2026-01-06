Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLI)

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 157,135 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 138% compared to the average volume of 66,043 put options.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 1.4%

XLI traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.02. 12,501,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,924,215. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.41. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1 year low of $112.75 and a 1 year high of $162.16.

Institutional Trading of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 171,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,544,000 after purchasing an additional 100,603 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 53,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 21,631 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 33.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

