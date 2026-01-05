Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $909.48 and last traded at $915.2440, with a volume of 58365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $893.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $825.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $977.00 to $1,097.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $850.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $911.65.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 2.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $849.23 and a 200 day moving average of $774.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $115.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total transaction of $1,225,746.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,014.86. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total value of $3,032,082.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,616.40. This represents a 57.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 7,432 shares of company stock valued at $6,484,116 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 42 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.